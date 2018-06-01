New York Mets

Mets Merized
Simeon-woods-richardson-2017-bill-mitchell

Mets Select Simeon Woods-Richardson In Round Two, 48th Overall

by: Teddy Klein Mets Merized Online 10m

The New York Mets have selected RHP/3B Simeon Woods-Richardson 48th overall in the second round of the 2018 draft. The following are scouting reports on Simeon from three major outlets:Basebal

Tweets