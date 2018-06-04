New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets get coveted HS OF Kelenic with No. 6 pick

by: N/A MLB: Mets 9m

NEW YORK -- The idea of graduating high school early first germinated in Jarred Kelenic's brain when he was a sophomore, and one of his sister's friends accomplished the feat. Curious, Kelenic approached his guidance counselor, who pulled up his file....

Tweets