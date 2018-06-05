New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets draft someone, don’t tell me, Cleveland Rocks
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
The Mets must have read of my complete disinterest in the MLB Draft since they didn’t even send me the press release about their pick. They took someone named Kelenic who plays OF and if they don’t care enough to try to make me care then I will continue.
