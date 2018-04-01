New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dunn

Mets Minors Recap: Dunn, Gimenez Shine In St. Lucie Victory

by: Sam Lebowitz Mets Merized Online 6m

St. Lucie 6 (23-28), Tampa 2 (29-28) F/10 Box ScoreRHP Justin Dunn (2-3, 2.36 ERA): 7 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 10 KRHP Ezequiel Zabaleta (W, 1-0, 3.00 ERA): 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 KDraft night

Tweets