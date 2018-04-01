New York Mets

New York Mets Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles (6/5-6/6)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 11m

After a disappointing four game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, the New York Mets hope to rebound in a short two game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles have lost seven games in a row and currently have the worst record in baseball

