New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Simeon%252bwood-richardson

2018 Draft - Mets Pick #2: - RHP - Simeon Wood-Richardson

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

Simeon Wood-Richardson - R/R, HS 9/27/2000 - Kempner HS (TX) - 6'3" 200 lbs ABC-13: The next dominant pitcher might be p...

Tweets