Finally……Todd Frazier…HAS COME BACK FROM THE METS DISABLED LIST
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 19s
Prior to tonight’s game, the Mets returned infielder Todd Frazier from his rehabilitation assignment and activated him from the Disabled List…The Mets also returned RHP Anthony Swarzak from his rehabilitation assignment and activated him from the DL…Corre
The Mets have activated Todd Frazier and Anthony Swarzak off the DL. Gerson Bautista has been optioned to Triple-A… https://t.co/CMr3IwuqbEBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Game 58 of 162, vs. BAL Tuesday, June 5, 1:10 p.m. vs. RHP Alex Cobb: Nimmo LF Cabrera 2B Conforto CF Frazier… https://t.co/kDHf3D4JFsBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Mets Send Gerson Bautista to Vegas, DFA Buddy Baumann https://t.co/b8pKUxPQq3 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Here’s how we stack up. #LGMOfficial Team Account
RT @MarkASimonSays: Got to talk to @Raysbaseball 2B @JoeyWendle about his early-season defensive success and what goes into it. He may… https://t.co/50wa0FnRN8Beat Writer / Columnist
We're going back in time on June 23 to the Jurassic Era for Jurassic Park Night! We'll have specialty jerseys, hat… https://t.co/Hkf0ycH66pMinors
