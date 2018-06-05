New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Analyzing the Mets’ haul on Day One of the MLB Draft
by: Alex Rosen — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 10m
With the first two rounds of the MLB Draft in the books, lets take an in depth look at the Mets day one haul. That being said, lets get to it.
Tweets
-
The Mets have activated Todd Frazier and Anthony Swarzak off the DL. Gerson Bautista has been optioned to Triple-A… https://t.co/CMr3IwuqbEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Game 58 of 162, vs. BAL Tuesday, June 5, 1:10 p.m. vs. RHP Alex Cobb: Nimmo LF Cabrera 2B Conforto CF Frazier… https://t.co/kDHf3D4JFsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Mets Send Gerson Bautista to Vegas, DFA Buddy Baumann https://t.co/b8pKUxPQq3 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s how we stack up. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
RT @MarkASimonSays: Got to talk to @Raysbaseball 2B @JoeyWendle about his early-season defensive success and what goes into it. He may… https://t.co/50wa0FnRN8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We're going back in time on June 23 to the Jurassic Era for Jurassic Park Night! We'll have specialty jerseys, hat… https://t.co/Hkf0ycH66pMinors
- More Mets Tweets