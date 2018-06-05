New York Mets

The Mets Police
Now-serving-dole-whip

Extra official confirmation about Dole Whip at Citi Field

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Yo I totally missed that my friends the Mets let me know about the Dole Whip question. I looked, May 23rd was one of those days where I had to Actually Work.  Next I’ll find out they actually told me about last night’s draft pick. Anyway, yes Virginia...

Tweets