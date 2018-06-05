New York Mets

USA Today
636637999679821942-ap-aptopix-cubs-mets-baseball-100331237

Mets: GM Sandy Alderson says nosediving team won't deal best players

by: Bob Nightengale USA Today 4m

The Mets, who opened the season winning 11 of their first 12 games, have since gone 16-29, and are seven games behind the Braves in the NL East.

Tweets