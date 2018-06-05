New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Cortes thrilled to join Mets, play alongside Hill

by: N/A MLB: Mets 13m

NEW YORK -- The Mets drafted Carlos Cortes as a second basemen in the third round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon, but the 20-year-old is really a jack of all trades. His most prominent talent may be the fact that he can throw with both arms,...

Tweets