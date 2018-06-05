New York Mets

We have a DOLE WHIP at CITI FIELD update

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 23m

Continuing with our top story, Dole Whip is indeed being sold at Citi Field. Let the other blogs talk about draft picks and dopey simulated games…DOLE WHIP UPDATE. @metspolice Here’s an update on the Dole Whip, $5.25 for a cup, $3 extra for a float. Only.

