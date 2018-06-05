New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-02-11-at-8.11.36-am

Mets Team Store offer is this really, um, generic t-shirt

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22m

Tonight’s Amazin’ Offer of the Game is this #NewEra @Mets t-shirt! Available on the Plaza, Field and Promenade Levels #Mets #LGM #NYM pic.twitter.com/uNVQpqVEHx — Mets Team Store (@MetsTeamStore) June 5, 2018 That’s right kids, it’s a white t-shirt with..

Tweets