New York Mets

Mets Minors
20170416_bbkentucky_gallery_mjk_0003-e1528236371868

Mets Select Bryce Montes de Oca and Manny Rodriguez in Ninth, Tenth Rounds

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Minors 7m

Round 9Bryce Montes de OcaHeight/Weight: 6'7", 265 LBSPosition: RHPDate of Birth: 4/23/1996MLB PipelineRank: 138Montes de Oca remains one of the biggest enigmas in the Dr

Tweets