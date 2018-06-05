by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Young Niko is on fire this evening… Looks like they ripped out the old fashioned turnstiles. Slightly faster now. @metspolice @Mediagoon pic.twitter.com/433famQ6d4 — Niko Goutakolis (@NikoMetsPlus) June 5, 2018 Awright, but what happened to the turnstiles