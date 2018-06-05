New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard throws simulated game against Yoenis Cespedes as Mets stars near return from injuries - NY Daily News

by: Justin Tasch NY Daily News 4m

Noah Syndergaard threw approximately 30 pitches off the Citi Field mound Tuesday during a simulated game and is scheduled to come off the disabled list to pitch Sunday night against the Yankees.

