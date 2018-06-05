New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Cobb sharp, Orioles end 7-game skid by beating Mets 2-1 (Jun 05, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 34m

NEW YORK (AP) Alex Cobb delivered his best performance since signing a rich contract with Baltimore late in spring training, helping the Orioles break a seven-game losing streak by beating the New York Mets 2-1 Tuesday night.

Tweets