New York Mets

USA Today
125c1fd287404c4ca3907f4c66eb8eb2

Cobb sharp, Orioles end 7-game skid by beating Mets 2-1

by: @usatoday USA Today 30m

Alex Cobb delivered his best performance since signing a rich contract with Baltimore late in spring training, helping the Orioles break a seven-game losing streak by beating the New York Mets 2-1

Tweets