New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Niko didn’t like the netting at Citi Field
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Look Niko, all of us up here in the press box who don’t ever sit in the stands are all for safety. Why do you hate safety? So what if you can’t see home plate at a baseball game? Don’t you want to be safe? Ohhh it’s bad, from my ticketed seat, the pole..
Tweets
-
RT @MLB: Nine pitches, nine strikes. That’s immaculate stuff from @Max_Scherzer. ??Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Red Sox will be without Drew Pomeranz for awhile https://t.co/DCRiW3tFYpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who will be the next #Islanders coach? Here are some contenders https://t.co/GxDrfMHYa3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KelsWingert: A girl just caught a foul ball with one hand and a beer in the other, then the crowd started chanting for her to chug and she did. Hero.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are built to hit homers. That's not happening. So after a 2-1 loss to a woeful team, Mickey Callaway calle… https://t.co/Q7bHUR2xDPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: For the #Mets’ ineptitude, there’s no end in sight, writes @DPLennon https://t.co/hSzqyhm9y5Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets