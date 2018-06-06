New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes inching closer to his Mets return
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 7m
There was a sight for sore Mets eyes Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field, and it went well enough to continue on Wednesday. Yoenis Cespedes took six at-bats in a simulated game against fellow disabled
Tweets
-
The numbers show just how bad this #Mets offense really is https://t.co/RsnFAnRd2uBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Cespedes getting closer to rejoining the #Mets lineup https://t.co/gihVF7oozaBlogger / Podcaster
-
One former #Met thinks this team is constructed all wrong https://t.co/5fY3xTTZ8tBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JohnBarchard: Per @jonjohnsonwip now on WIP, the Sixers are holding out hope that Bryan can continue as GM. Unreal.TV / Radio Personality
-
Roger Clemens' son gets drafted by the Detroit Tigers https://t.co/3y6des4nLlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff Green has overcome much than a deficit in the #nbafinals https://t.co/rSdiHv9fcrBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets