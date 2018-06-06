New York Mets
New York Mets: Draft Pick Jarred Kelenic could be team’s next big star
by: Alex Jordan — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 11m
Wisconsin high school center fielder, Jarred Kelenic, who was drafted by the New York Mets sixth overall on Monday night, has a good chance at being the Me...
