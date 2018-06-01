New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kellenic To Sign With Mets For Less Than Slot Value
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 9s
Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News Milwaukee reports that the Jarred Kelenic will sign indeed sign with the Mets and forego college. The team and he are still working out the financial aspects of the
Tweets
-
Even the most relentlessly upbeat guy in #Mets clubhouse couldn’t help but sound dejected after Tuesday’s loss to O… https://t.co/arr146FFGGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A decision on Bryan Colangelo could come as soon as today https://t.co/pRcXtJX5dmBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Greg_Schaum: The 3rd day of draft is "Blue Collar Day"...where college guys getting drafted are going to have to go put on their… https://t.co/V4n5zFL3m5Minors
-
RT @NewsdayHSsports: Girls lacrosse: Previewing the locals’ chances at the state championships | @kennydejohn https://t.co/WnAlv7sWRo https://t.co/uLayNwY0oPBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: Kaczmarski Starts Right Where He Left Off https://t.co/hdCDWvdpTI #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
"The easy things to do are talk about effort, talk about trying, all this stuff, preparation, work. There’s nothing… https://t.co/tjgGxGmDmLTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets