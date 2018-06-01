New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Kaczmarski Starts Right Where He Left Off

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2m

Las Vegas (25-34) 11, New Orleans (27-31) 10   Box ScoreKevin Kaczmarski CF: 3-5, 2B, 3B, 2 K, .424/.447/.606Phillip Evans SS: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, .255/.323/.531Dominic Smith 1B: 2-5,

