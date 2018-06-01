New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Lugo Provides Huge Relief For Bullpen
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3m
With Noah Syndergaard set to return to the starting rotation on Sunday, Seth Lugo was destined to return back to the bullpen sooner rather than later.That happened on Tuesday night and he prov
Tweets
-
He may not be there for the Nets, but if he is, this is a no-brainer #WeGoHard https://t.co/xzSrM5OfD4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Josh_Macri: Finally the power rankings we all can trust. #BBTN pod. -@Buster_ESPN @BoogSciambi @PaulHembo LISTEN: https://t.co/94kmE8f70aBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Today is the LONG day of the #MLBDraft .. this is where the scouts who logged all the miles and put in months and m… https://t.co/tiASDYjcg5Minors
-
I was going to spend today researching cures for myriad diseases, but I suppose that can wait.Sports media column coming a little later. Plan your day, accordingly.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Yo may be back for the Mets vs. Yankees series https://t.co/qGVRxfCAJfTV / Radio Network
-
Mets' Cespedes progressing, not ruled out for Yankees series https://t.co/qQNPVoI0bQBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets