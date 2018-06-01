New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Puma: Mets Considering Releasing Jose Reyes
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4m
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets have discussed releasing Jose Reyes.However, the team is currently conflicted about the idea of doing so because of Reyes' roots in the or
Tweets
-
With their eleventh selection in the 2018 draft, the Mets selected Franklin Parra, a left-handed pitcher from Long… https://t.co/AEvA2SXNEGBlogger / Podcaster
-
With their 18th round pick in the #MLBDraft the Mets select Chase Chambers, a first baseman From Tennessee Tech.Blogger / Podcaster
-
In the 18th round, pick #530 of the #MLBDraft the #Mets select 1B Chase Chambers from Tennessee Tech.Minors
-
Smooth as Sinatra.Official Team Account
-
With two scoreless innings on his ledger, Zack Wheeler has pushed his ERA below 5.00 for the first time in almost a month.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A few weeks back, Jose Reyes was safe with #Mets, but ground beneath him getting shakier, as a source confirmed and… https://t.co/2X3sGz8QZvBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets