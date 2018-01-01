New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-953954300

Report: Mets have discussed releasing Reyes

by: Jonah Birenbaum The Score 41s

Jose Reyes' time in Queens may be running out.With Todd Frazier back from the disabled list and more players set to rejoin the active roster shortly, New York Mets officials have discussed releasing the scuffling four-time All-Star, according to Mike...

Tweets