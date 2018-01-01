New York Mets
Report: Mets have discussed releasing Reyes
by: Jonah Birenbaum — The Score 41s
Jose Reyes' time in Queens may be running out.With Todd Frazier back from the disabled list and more players set to rejoin the active roster shortly, New York Mets officials have discussed releasing the scuffling four-time All-Star, according to Mike...
