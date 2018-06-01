New York Mets

Mets Minors
Image_handler

Mets Draft Picks 11-15: Mets Go With Mostly College Players Again

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 2m

Round 11Franklin ParraHeight/Weight: 6’1″, 170 LBSB/T: L/LPosition: LHPAge: 18The Mets have selected southpaw Franklin Parra out of Copiague High School in the 11th rou

Tweets