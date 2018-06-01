New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Draft: Mets Selections in Rounds 16-20
by: Sam Lebowitz — Mets Minors 20m
Round 16L.A. WoodardHeight/Weight: 5'11", 165 LBSB/T: R/RPosition: SSIn the 16th round, the Mets took Middle Tennessee shortstop L.A. Woodard. The right-hand hitting Woodward s
Tweets
-
To the bottom of the ninth. Down 1. Middle of the order coming up.TV / Radio Network
-
Many Mets eyes had to see Yoenis Cespedes run up close https://t.co/JJweyNC3EYBlogger / Podcaster
-
Call hurts #LGM Ball 1 should be strike 1 Top 9 Gsellman vs Valencia 16% call same 3.1in from edgeMisc
-
All good. Watching the Mets and baseball today can make you crazy like the Orioles just getting picked off 1B in on…@WheresKernan Didn’t mean any hostility to you. It’s just pathetic that this team is trying to bunt for hits at this point anywayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Written May 27: "When something has gone wrong for the Mets of late, it has snowballed." Today:I believe I have just seen the most Mets DP of all-timeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Roster Update: RHP Scott Copeland sent outright to Binghamton RHP Josh Prevost transferred from Binghamton to St. Lucie #LetsRumbleMinors
- More Mets Tweets