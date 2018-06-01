New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Andrew%252bmitchell

Mets 14th Round Pick - LHRP - Andrew Mitchell - Auburn

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6m

5-year senior – born 1994   -   LHRP 2018 stats….   15-G, 9-starts, 2-2, 4.30, 46-IP, 58-K, 20-BB 6-1, 196

Tweets