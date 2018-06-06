New York Mets

Orioles beat Mets 1-0 to end 7-game skid

Manny Machado had a sacrifice fly, Dylan Bundy was stellar over seven scoreless innings and the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Mets 1-0 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game interleague series

