New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Orioles beat Mets 1-0 to end 7-game skid (Jun 06, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 10m

NEW YORK (AP) Manny Machado had a sacrifice fly, Dylan Bundy was stellar over seven scoreless innings and the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Mets 1-0 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game interleague series.

Tweets