New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rounds 21-25: Mets Take Some Upside Players
by: Ryan Kolakowski — Mets Minors 46s
On day three of the draft, the Mets continued to stockpile young talent. From picks 21 to 25, the team selected three more high schoolers and two college bats.Round 21Zachary HammerHei
Tweets
-
NEWS: Per @NYPost_Mets, the #Mets have claimed P.J. Conlon off waivers from the Dodgers. He has been assigned to AAA.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @davidgolden99: @metspolice The cost of food at #Mets games expressed as the Token Index (1967) and MetroCard Index (2018) https://t.co/RBK6LpNqObBlogger / Podcaster
-
This ballclub is officially in freefall. When will the Wilpons actually spend the money to put a playoff caliber team on the field? #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Re-Claim P.J. Conlon off Waivers, DFA Evans https://t.co/JBTzTcTc9B #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey Callaway, not afraid of Judge, Stanton, Sanchez, etc: "The way we have been pitching I feel like we can match up with anybody."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
With their 32nd-round pick of the 2018 #MLBDraft, the @Mets select @HailStateBB LHP Jake Mangum, ranked No. 180 on… https://t.co/8K52knQzD5Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets