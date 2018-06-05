New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Lenny Dykstra arrest: 'Take me to Staten Island or I'll blow your (expletive) head off'
by: Nick Muscavage, @nmuscavage — North Jersey 14m
Lenny Dykstra brandished a bag and allegedly put it to the back of his Uber driver's head before yelling "I'll f---- shoot you!" according to police reports.
Tweets
-
This #Mets pitching vs. offense refrain is getting old https://t.co/oFXIVu3zeGBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you were working and missed the Mets game today, lucky you: https://t.co/9j08lccQwf via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New York is tough. Are you buying this? #LGM https://t.co/QPJT26DmeIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Which minor leaguers could help out the Mets in a big way next season? #LGM https://t.co/Oa46Z4QlRJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Now that's a good tweet. #Mets claimed Conlon back off waivers from #Dodgers earlier today: https://t.co/DDtpzvj2Q8Blogger / Podcaster
-
LOLBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets