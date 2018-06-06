New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10877072

New York Mets Drop Sixth Straight Game With Another Pathetic Offensive Performance

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 48s

In what can best be described as a case of wash, rinse, repeat, the New York Mets (27-32) lost another baseball game. The Mets fell to the Baltimore Orioles (19-41) 1-0, wasting another brilliant s…

Tweets