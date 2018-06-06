New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-06-at-5.11.57-pm

He Thinks Guys Are Pissed

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

I didn’t see much of the game .  I didn’t experience much of the game.  I did follow the last two innings on a combo of the App and twitter and I feel like I have a feel for the game.  I did watch the Mickey presser. He thinks guys are pissed. Yes, most..

Tweets