New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-955767148

Welcome back: Mets reclaim Conlon from Dodgers days after losing him

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 2m

P.J. Conlon is now in baseball history books following one of the oddest series of transactions in recent memory.On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Conlon off waivers from the New York Mets as a move to add some depth, and assigned him to Triple

Tweets