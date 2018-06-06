New York Mets
Balanced Draft nets top-ranked OF for Mets
The 2018 MLB Draft is now complete, and the Mets have added 40 new names to the organization. The organization selected two high school standouts on Day 1, then shifted to all college players on Day 2 and ended up with an assortment of players on Day 3...
