New York Mets

The New York Times
07yankeesweb-1-facebookjumbo

Yankees 3, Blue Jays 0 | 13 innings: After 12 Quiet Innings, Aaron Judge’s Blast Lifts the Yankees

by: CURTIS RUSH NY Times 1m

Judge and Giancarlo Stanton broke open a pitcher-dominated game with home runs in the 13th inning.

Tweets