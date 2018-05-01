New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Unlikely To Shop Jacob DeGrom At Trade Deadline
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 7m
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Jacob deGrom will likely be unavailable at the trade deadline this season. He adds that the Mets still believe they can make the playoffs before he becom
Tweets
-
Somehow the Mets managed to go 0-6 over that week.Mets starting pitchers have a MLB best 1.75 ERA over the last week. Tied with Angels with 1.5 fWAR in that span.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The sequence of events that has gotten us here is completely absurd.Philadelphia and Bryan Colangelo have agreed to part ways, league sources tell ESPN.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sources: Alderson’s deal, the one whose term the mets kept secret til now, runs 2 years thru 2019. And he remains i… https://t.co/SpkYYWgG4PBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets starting pitchers have a MLB best 1.75 ERA over the last week. Tied with Angels with 1.5 fWAR in that span.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bretther: Right now, the Mets stink. They are just not good. But worse than the product on the field is the fact that they do… https://t.co/fcZsjnNjgIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Podcast https://t.co/DWSyaajfE8 @keithlaw on draft, Heimlich decision, and whether the Mets should trade deGrom and… https://t.co/oEjG7bddBJBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets