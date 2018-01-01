New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Draft profile: Phil Capra
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
With their fifteenth selection in the 2018 draft, the Mets selected Phil Capra, a catcher from New York.
Tweets
-
Somehow the Mets managed to go 0-6 over that week.Mets starting pitchers have a MLB best 1.75 ERA over the last week. Tied with Angels with 1.5 fWAR in that span.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The sequence of events that has gotten us here is completely absurd.Philadelphia and Bryan Colangelo have agreed to part ways, league sources tell ESPN.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Sources: Alderson’s deal, the one whose term the mets kept secret til now, runs 2 years thru 2019. And he remains i… https://t.co/SpkYYWgG4PBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets starting pitchers have a MLB best 1.75 ERA over the last week. Tied with Angels with 1.5 fWAR in that span.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bretther: Right now, the Mets stink. They are just not good. But worse than the product on the field is the fact that they do… https://t.co/fcZsjnNjgIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Podcast https://t.co/DWSyaajfE8 @keithlaw on draft, Heimlich decision, and whether the Mets should trade deGrom and… https://t.co/oEjG7bddBJBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets