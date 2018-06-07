New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Nimmo among NL East All-Star sleeper picks

by: N/A MLB: Mets 24m

The All-Star Game is for stars. That's good, and it's right. We should never get too bogged down in who the fourth middle infielder is as long as the game's very best players get to go to the Midsummer Classic. But there's also something very fun about...

Tweets