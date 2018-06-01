by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is an early front-runner for the NL Cy Young Award. He's 4-0 with a league-best 1.49 ERA. But the Mets have lost six straight, and general manager Sandy Alderson will need to decide if he wants to deal deGrom and Noah Syndergaard...