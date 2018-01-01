New York Mets

Laffey Retires, den Dekker On DL

Mets Minors

As reported by Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Aaron Laffey has decided to retire after a nightmare IFA game where he allowed 14 runs (12 earned) on 15 hits.Overall, Laffey had

