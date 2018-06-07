New York Mets

The Mets Police
Metsteamstore_2018-jun-07

Mets Shop pretty jazzed about these lame Subway Series caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 49s

These are totally for people who are going to the game because they think it’s an event.  I don’t know why you’d want these.   Stop by the @Mets Team Store this weekend during the #SubwaySeries and get your hands on these exclusive items! #Mets #NYM #LGM

Tweets