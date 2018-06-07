New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Sandy Alderson's Contract Extension Runs Through The 2019 Season
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 27s
In what was one of the greatest kept secrets in New York sports, Sandy Alderson received an extension from the New York Mets last winter, but no one knew how long it was. No one, that is, except fo…
Tweets
-
He missed practically a month of baseball. He SHOULD do a rehab assignment. It’s insanity to just activate himMets still consider it unlikely they will have Cespedes this weekend, possible he will begin a rehab assignment.Minors
-
RT @BattingStanceG: Target slaying it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Lots of shockers already this year ... https://t.co/v6Y4HGBJvrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It happens.@DPLennon My mistake should have read the column first I have done so nowBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Baseball has to be the only sport where we constantly discuss everything that’s wrong with it and what needs to be fixed.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets still consider it unlikely they will have Cespedes this weekend, possible he will begin a rehab assignment.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets