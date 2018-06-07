New York Mets

Report: Mets GM Sandy Alderson is signed through 2019 

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Mets GM Sandy Alderson is under contract with the organization through the 2019 season, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. The veteran executive is earning $8MM total in the two-year agreement. Source: Mets Deal With GM Sandy Alderson Runs.

