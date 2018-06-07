New York Mets

New York Post
Gi1

Maybe it’s the Mets Giancarlo Stanton’s been waiting for

by: Dan Martin New York Post 2m

New York has not been kind to Giancarlo Stanton since he became a Yankee. Maybe a trip across town will do him some good. If history is any indication, it will. Stanton feasted on Mets pitching during

Tweets