New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_uspw_734125

Mets farmhand Laffey retires after allowing 14 runs in Triple-A start

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 6m

This was probably not how Aaron Laffey envisioned his professional baseball career coming to an end.Laffey, a veteran of eight major-league seasons who was pitching for the Las Vegas 51s - the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets - this season, got...

Tweets