New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Colorado-rockies-v-new-york-mets-1

New York Mets: Yoenis Cespedes unlikely to return for Subway Series (Report)

by: Allison Case Elite Sports NY 18m

The New York Mets and the New York Yankees are scheduled to face off at Citi Field starting Friday night but the Mets will be missing one of their biggest sluggers for the series.

Tweets