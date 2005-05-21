New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Yoenis Cespedes unlikely to return for Subway Series (Report)
by: Allison Case — Elite Sports NY 18m
The New York Mets and the New York Yankees are scheduled to face off at Citi Field starting Friday night but the Mets will be missing one of their biggest sluggers for the series.
Tweets
-
Devin Mesoraco takes time for a Q&A with @NYPost_Serby before the #Subway Series https://t.co/y3S0e1RxRxBlogger / Podcaster
-
On May 21, 2005, Mr. Koo ensured his #SubwaySeries immortality https://t.co/9ZkpHNSfRbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Cut4: Remember Biff from Back to the Future? The @mets drafted his son. Who woulda predicted that ? ?: https://t.co/woH6lO8WxgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: We've got the Mets and Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball June 10. If MLB expands to 32 teams, with an equal number o… https://t.co/f9P5aU16TwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The optimism is mixed in with Andrew Luck's silence https://t.co/73nMBseDTIBlogger / Podcaster
-
While #Mets baseball is blinding their fans eyes, #Yankees fans are swooning https://t.co/qC8fwRKNUxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets