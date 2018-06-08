New York Mets

BP Mets
Imageedit_8_6880703072

The Mets 2018 Draft Class Superlatives

by: Alex Rosen Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 28m

Add in the fact that hell reportedly sign for less than slot and this is a no-doubter. Id say thats pretty good value for the ninth round. Thats a Rollie Fingers-esque stache!

Tweets